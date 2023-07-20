Making pizza with Margaux’s ahead of the Queen’s Feast Charlotte Restaurant Week This year will be the second time Margaux’s has participated in the week-long restaurant celebration.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A popular Charlotte restaurant is gearing up to participate in the city’s week-long restaurant celebration.

Margaux’s took part in the Queen’s Feast Charlotte Restaurant Week last July, and will do so for the second time this year.

Ahead of the celebration’s kickoff, Kevin Devanney and Justin Shaw of Margaux’s dropped by the QC Kitchen to bake us up some sicilian pizza and mix a house salad.

They also shared some information about restaurant week deals, which at theirs features a $30 menu that includes a glass of wine, salad, pizza and a dessert.

This year’s Queen’s Feast runs from July 21-30.

