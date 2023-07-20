‘Sip and Sculpt’ clay classes now available Laura Holling Kaplan, a clay sculptor of LHK Studio, dropped by the QC studio for more on this unique class.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’ve heard of paint and sips; how about a sip and sculpt with clay?

LHK Studio’s “Sip and Sculpt with Laura” clay classes have taken off! These monthly classes at select area breweries is designed for beginning sculptures.

All supplies and one beer or wine of your choice are included with the class purchases.

Laura Holling Kaplan, a clay sculptor of LHK Studio, dropped by the QC studio for more on this unique class.

You may also like: Kannapolis hosting country doubleheader this weekend as part of summer series

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.