20+ places to watch the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is here.

State of play: The United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) returns to the promised land in search of their fifth World Cup title.

Details: 32 teams, the largest number of nations participating to date, will compete for glory on the world’s stage from July 20 through Aug. 20 in Australia and New Zealand. USWNT is in Group E alongside the Netherlands, Portugal and Vietnam, each of whom they will play once.

The tournament includes 64 matches total. The top two teams with the most points will advance to the knockout rounds.

A win is worth three points, a tie/draw is worth one point. Check out our soccer glossary for more words to use around your friends to sound savvy during the tournament.

How to watch: You can watch the tournament on FOX and FS1. All of the USWNT matches will air on FOX, as will the tournament final.

The USWNT group stage schedule is:

Vietnam on Friday, July 21, at 9pm.

Netherlands on Wednesday, July 26, at 9pm.

Portugal on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 3am.

What’s next: The final is set for Sunday, Aug. 20 at 6am.

Zoom in: There are a few North Carolina connections:

Goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury played at Wake Forest.

Goalkeeper Casey Murphy plays for the North Carolina Courage.

Defender Emily Fox played for the North Carolina Tar Heels and plays for the North Carolina Courage.

Of note: Given the time difference, some of the matches start very early, like the USWNT’s third group stage match kicking off at 3am. None of the businesses listed plan to be open for dead of night matches, but that is subject to change during the later rounds. We’ll keep you posted as we learn more.

Here are 20+ places to watch the Women’s World Cup in Charlotte:

Charlotte FC Watch Party

Charlotte FC is hosting a watch party for the USWNT’s World Cup opener on Friday, July 21, at The Fairwood 226 in South End.

Details: Doors open at 8pm. The watch party is free to attend. RSVP here.

Bonus: The watch party is also for Charlotte FC’s inaugural Leagues Cup match at the same time vs. FC Dallas.

Location: 226 Fairwood Ave.

Queen City Outlaws Watch Party

Details: Head to Dilworth Neighborhood Grille to watch with the American Outlaws’ Charlotte chapter (USA supporters). Group stage watch parties are set for the USWNT’s July 21 and July 26 matches, but there will not be a watch party for Aug. 1, given the 3am kickoff.

Location: 911 E. Morehead St.

Angry Ale’s

Details: The Montford spot is open daily until 2am. Expect plenty of indoor and outdoor seating and TVs. They will serve Michelob Ultra buckets for $17 and Aukland mules for $8.

Location: 1518 Montford Dr.

Big Ben Pub

Details: This Elizabeth spot will stay open late for the first two USWNT matches. Specials include $15 domestic beer buckets, $20 Truly buckets, $5 white/green tea shots and $6 English beers.

Of note: If there is a demand for Big Ben to stay open for 10:30pm matches, they will adjust their schedule, owner Neel Gandhi tells Axios.

Location: 1535 Elizabeth Ave.

Belfast Mill Irish Pub

Details: The Tottenham Hotspur bar with a massive whiskey selection in Uptown will have regular hours during the tournament. They are open daily until 2am.

Location: 144 Brevard Ct. Unit A

Carolina Beer Temple

Details: The Matthews brewery will stay open late for the USWNT’s opening match. Their hours for future matches are TBD.

Location: 195 N. Trade St. Matthews

Caswell Station

Details: The former Elizabeth home turned bar and restaurant will show games during its regular hours. It’s open until midnight Sunday, 1am Monday through Thursday and until 2am Friday and Saturday.

Location: 366 N. Caswell Road

Courtyard Hooligans

Details: Charlotte’s OG soccer bar, which is across from Romare Bearden Park, is always packed during major tournaments. It’s an intimate setting, so expect to stand for most of, if not the entire match. There are plenty of TVs, craft beer and liquor options. They’re open until midnight Sunday through Thursday and 2am on Friday and Saturday.

Location: 140 Brevard Ct.

Clutch Kitchen & Pour House

Details: The Uptown sports bar, which is right next to Bank of America Stadium, will serve a $6 USA shot, $15 domestic buckets and $20 Truly buckets.

Location: 601 S. Cedar St.

Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse

Details: The popular Charlotte restaurant chain will have tons of TVs, burgers and beer. It’s open until 11pm Sunday through Wednesday and midnight Thursday through Saturday.

It’ll remain open for matches kicking off during regular hours, like the upcoming USWNT match on Wednesday, July 26. It’ll adjust its hours as the tournament progresses.

Location: Ballantyne: 14015 Conlan Circle, Suite C1

Huntersville: 16609 Statesville Road Huntersville

Mooresville: 560 River Highway Mooresville

Rea Farms: 9805-D Sandy Rock Place

SouthPark: 4625 Piedmont Row Drive Suite 115A

Uptown: 330 N. Tryon St.

Go deeper: Duckworth’s new SouthPark location now open

Ed’s Tavern

Details: The Dilworth favorite will be open until midnight Sunday through Thursday and until 2am Friday and Saturday.

Location: 2200 Park Road

Elizabeth Parlour Room at Hooligans FC

Details: The cozy cocktail bar with a soccer twist in Elizabeth will be open until 11pm Sunday through Thursday and until midnight Friday and Saturday.

Location: 1523 Elizabeth Ave., Unit 120

Go deeper: Cozy new cocktail bar now open in Elizabeth

Freemore Tavern

Details: Wesley Heights spot and younger sibling of Ed’s Tavern will be open daily until midnight.

Location: 1500 W. Morehead St. Suite C

Jackalope Jacks

Details: Head to this Plaza Midwood favorite, which will be until midnight Sunday through Thursday and until 2am Friday and Saturday.

Location: 1801 Commonwealth Ave.

JackBeagle’s

Head to NoDa, Wesley Heights or Mt. Holly for plenty of TVs, mac-n-cheese and drinks.

Details: The NoDa location closes at midnight Sunday through Thursday and 2am Friday and Saturday. The Morehead location closes at 11pm Monday through Saturday and 9pm on Sunday. The Mt. Holly location closes at 11pm.

Location: NoDa: 3213 N Davidson St.

Morehead: 1404 W. Morehead St.

Mt. Holly: 125 S Main St. Mt Holly

Kilted Buffalo

Details: The Plaza Midwood spot had a packed house for the World Cup final last fall. It is open daily until midnight.

Location: 1212 Central Ave.

Middle James Brewing Company

The Pineville brewery is a regular spot for soccer fans.

Details: They usually close at 10pm Thursday-Saturday, but will stay open for the 9pm USWNT matches and will have a late-night menu during as well.

Location: 400 N Polk St. Unit B, Pineville

Midnight Mulligan

Details: The Wesley Heights spot will show matches during their regular hours and is working on food and drink specials for later during the tournament.

Location: 2215 Thrift Road

Queen City Bites & Crafts (QCBC)

Details: The home of the Carolina Toffees Everton Football Supporters Club in Uptown will certainly be packed during the tournament. Grab a burger and beer and cheer on your team. They’re open daily until 11:30pm.

Location: 135 Brevard Ct.

RÍ RÁ

Details: The Irish pub will show all World Cup matches during regular business hours and may adjust their hours during the knockout rounds. They plan to open early for the final if the USWNT makes it and will have a breakfast special.

Bonus: They will show replays the following day of USWNT matches that kicked off between 2-5am.

Location: 208 North Tryon St.

Salud

The NoDa spot, which was nominated for a James Beard Award earlier this year, is packed for Charlotte FC matches and was a popular spot for the men’s World Cup last fall.

Details: Salud Cerveceria opens at 8am daily and will be open for all USWNT matches that are not at 3am.

Upstairs, the Cerveceria will serve $4 Del Patio house lager drafts, and downstairs, Salud Beer Shop will serve $4 Del Patio cans.

Location: 3306-C N. Davidson St.

Tremont

Details: Tremont, which used to be Big Ben’s home, has plenty of TVs, plus indoor and outdoor seating at Atherton Mill. They will serve $15 domestic buckets and a $6 USA shot.

Location: 2000 South Blvd. #530

Workman’s Friend

Details: The Plaza Midwood Irish pub is open daily until 2am.

Location: 1531 Central Ave.

