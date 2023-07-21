Delicious summer treats with “Reigning Doughnuts”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you want to enjoy a summer treat indulge in delicious doughnuts.

Reigning Doughnuts in NoDa is the best place for a wide variety of flavors for doughnuts. They also have some delicious and refreshing drinks you can enjoy this summer as well.

They are a walk-up doughnut shop! You can order your doughnuts at the window then enjoy them at the outdoor picnic tables or take them to go.

As far as refreshments they serve hot and iced coffee and they have six signature flavors plus a daily flavor and a seasonal flavor that rotates every three weeks.

Their upcoming seasonal treats include Peach Basil Balsamic, Banana Pudding, and Cookies & Cream.

They are located at 3120 N. Davidson Street. For more information you can visit their website online or follow them on social media their social media platforms.

