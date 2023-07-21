Making a collage with an emerging local artist Laura Sexton is an artist-in-residence at Confluence South Fork in Cramerton.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QC Life) - A local artist is making her mark as a creator in the community.

Laura Sexton, an artist-in-residence at Confluence South Fork in Cramerton, is an emerging collage artist and gave us a firsthand demonstration of her work.

She joined the show, along with Tim Miner from Charlotte is Creative, to create an original piece for us.

Be sure to check out all our segments to see how her collage turned out.

