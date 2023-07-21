Tasty Tacos: Velvet Taco uses AI technology to create unique menu item The taco shop made the recipe using ChatGPT.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A popular Queen City taco shop introduced us to a delicious snack this morning.

Raymond Burkle of Velvet Taco made us the “Chat GPTaco,” which features flank steak, blackened shrimp, red chili aioli, chimichurri, crispy potatoes, grilled onion, queso fresco, jalapeno and cilantro on a corn tortilla.

The taco was entirely devised using AI, making Velvet Taco one of the first fast casual restaurants to utilize artificial intelligence to create an item on the menu.

Check out our segment above to see how it tasted.

