Tips to protect against ‘forced retirement’ “Forced retirement” is when a person is compelled to retire due to factors outside of their control.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A new report shows that 40% of people have been forced into early retirement.

Dubbed “forced retirement,” it happens when a person is compelled to retire against their will due to factors such as age, company downsizing or things beyond their control.

While it’s a scary thought, financial adviser Mark Henry of Alloy Wealth Management offered some tips to help stay ahead of the curve and prepare for any forced retirement risks.

One thing he said to do is to “fall in love” with your job. If you can accomplish that, and be the best employee you can be, then you will be more enticing to keep on board.

Henry also suggested setting up an emergency fund and paying off any high-interest debt as a way to safeguard against any financial stresses.

Be sure to listen to our full conversation above for more.

Also Read: Data shows inflation is down. Is there still concern for a potential recession?

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.