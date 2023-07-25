Looking into the rise and potential issues facing the new ‘Threads’ app Meta’s newest venture is designed to be used much like Twitter.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’ve paid attention to the news lately, you’ve almost certainly heard of the online battle going on between a pair of social media giants.

Twitter, or “X” as it is being rebranded, is being challenged by Meta’s recent launching of its “Threads” app.

Threads, the new text-based social media app, is very similar to Twitter in the way users interact, and got off to a flying start during its first few days. Within its first week, 100 million users signed up, with more than 49 million initially considered “daily active users.”

Since then, the number of active users and average minutes per session has declined, however, the stats remain impressive in the tech world.

To talk more about the launch of Threads and issues facing the app and its users, Theresa Payton, CEO and chief advisor of Fortalice Solutions, joined the show.

Among the issues she discussed were privacy and data collection concerns, as well as potential problems with captivating and retaining a large enough audience to make the app worth the money put into it.

Listen to our full conversation above to learn more.

Related: Meta’s new Twitter rival app Threads gets tens of millions of sign-ups in its first day

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.