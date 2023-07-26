Breaking down barriers with braces with Burrow, Welchel & Culp Orthodontics Dr. Sam Burrow answered some common questions about braces.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - For many people, getting braces for themselves or their children can be worrisome, and understandably so.

To ease some of those concerns, Dr. Sam Burrow of Burrow, Welchel & Culp Orthodontics, joined the show.

He discussed topics such as what age is considered appropriate to put on braces and flexible payment plans.

Dr. Burrow also talked about his practice’s involvement in the St. Jude Dream Home campaign. One of the prizes up for grabs is a $5,000 gift card, courtesy of Burrow, Welchel & Culp Orthodontics.

Tickets for this year’s Dream Home, which includes entry for the other prize drawing are on sale now.

For information regarding where you can buy your ticket and the prizes you could win, click here.

Related: Tennis clubs team up to help fight Alzheimer’s

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.