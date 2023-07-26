North Carolina native starring in ‘Ain’t Too Proud’ performing now in Charlotte Melvin Gray Jr. and his musical are in the midst of a nearly week-long stop in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A North Carolina native is living his dream as an on-stage performer.

Melvin Gray Jr. is the swing/dance captain in the “Ain’t Too Proud” musical, which is currently in the midst of a six-day stop in Charlotte.

The musical, which tells the electrifying story of The Temptations’ journey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, is scheduled for several performances from now through July 30.

Gray joined the show to talk about some of his favorite shows and shared a little bit about his background and upbringing in North Carolina.

Those interested in attending “Ain’t Too Proud” can purchase tickets here.

Also Read: Closet Creatives puts creative twist on a traditional dinner party

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.