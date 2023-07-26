Tickets are on sale now for the St. Jude Dream Home in Monroe! The beautiful modern ranch-style home built by Newton Custom Homes and Realty is more than 2,800 square feet.

Charlotte, NC (WBTV) - The day has arrived! You can now get your ticket for a chance to win this year’s St. Jude Dream Home in Monroe by clicking here or by calling (800) 592-1602.

If you’re outside of the state of North Carolina, because of raffle regulations you will need to get your tickets by phone. Tickets sold out in 28 hours last year, so don’t wait!

The beautiful modern ranch-style home built by Newton Custom Homes and Realty is more than 2,800 square feet and on nearly an acre of land. It has three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, covered front and back porches, a finished bonus room, a beautiful owner’s suite, a massive walk-in pantry, custom cabinets and hardwood floors, and top-of-the-line appliances.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: St. Jude Dream Home

In addition, if you get your ticket Wednesday, you’ll also be entered to win all of the other prizes. Each prize has a deadline to enter to win and after the first day, you’re no longer eligible for the First Day Prize. The deadline for the Tickets on Sale Prize is Thursday, July 27.

Here is a full list of prizes you can be eligible to win if you get your ticket:

First Day Prize: $5,000 Visa gift card, courtesy of Burrow, Welchel & Culp Orthodontics - Deadline to enter: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

$5,000 Visa gift card, courtesy of Burrow, Welchel & Culp Orthodontics - Deadline to enter: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Tickets on Sale Prize: $2,500 Publix gift card, courtesy of Publix - Deadline: July 27, 2023

$2,500 Publix gift card, courtesy of Publix - Deadline: July 27, 2023 Early Bird Prize: 2023 Camry LE, courtesy of Mike Johnson’s Hickory Toyota - Deadline: Aug. 9, 2023

2023 Camry LE, courtesy of Mike Johnson’s Hickory Toyota - Deadline: Aug. 9, 2023 Bonus Prize: $5,000 Belk gift card, courtesy of Belk - Deadline: Aug. 23, 2023

When we sell all 30,000 available tickets, it will raise $3 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. It’s estimated on average treatment costs $425,000 dollars for a St. Jude patient from start to finish. This year’s Dream Home campaign will be enough to cover the treatment of seven patients.

Over the last seven days, we’ve shared the stories of seven patients and their families. Some of the stories are about children right here in the Charlotte area, while others have been shared with us by St. Jude.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.