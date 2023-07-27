Celebrating 10-years of “JazzArts,” A monthly concert series by “Jazz Room” “Jazz Room” is wrapping up its current season with two special shows on August 18 and 19.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The “Jazz Room” monthly concert series, now in its 10th year, wraps up season 18 and announces a legendary artist to kick off the new season in October with Joshua Redman.

They will be wrapping up their current season with two special shows on Aug. 18-19 called Piano night featuring Peter Martin and Adan Maness and Carlos Henriquez. They will also feature Latin Algorithm Sept. 15-16 in partnership with Blumenthal Performing Arts for the Charlotte International Arts Festival.

The season 19 opener will feature acclaimed saxophonist Joshua Redman and his Quartet on Oct. 6-7 at the Blumenthal Booth Playhouse.

Registration for the Fall JazzArts Youth Ensembles and Workshops program is now open to middle and high school students. The academy has record enrollment over the past year, and scholarships are also available.

For more information on events, visit the “JazzArts” Charlotte website at www.thejazzarts.org.

