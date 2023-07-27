Keep our water clean: Catawba Riverkeepers preserve clean water for community

Keep our water clean, Catawba Riverkeepers preserves clean water for the community Keep our water clean, Catawba Riverkeepers preserves clean water for the community

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QC Life) - The Catawba Riverkeepers preserve, protect and restore the waters of the Catawba-Wateree River Basin for all through education, advocacy and engagement.

They host public and private programs throughout the year to increase awareness about and engagement with the region’s water.

This Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, they’re hosting a Science Saturday for kids ages 6-13 in which participants will go on a nature walk around a beaver wetland to learn about their habitat and behaviors. The event will be in their River room for $15.

They also will host a public cleanup on Aug. 5 from 9-11 a.m., along the shoreline of the Catawba River at the Moore’s Chapel Loop in Charlotte. Kids as young as 12 years old are welcome to attend with an adult. They also will offer an intro to kayaking class and tour from 10 a.m. to noon in Cramerton for $30.

Those are just some examples of a few upcoming programs. They also host events such as Fork Fest, a music festival kicking off on Aug. 4 with a floating concert and continuing throughout the next day.

Another notable event is Riversweep, happening on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon., which is the largest one-day river cleanup in the Southeast, across 60 sites, 26 counties, two states, and encompassing 2,000 volunteers who will remove about 55,000 pounds of trash from our waterways.

Registration will open in mid-August so you can follow the Catawba Riverkeepers on social media or sign up for the e-news at catawbariverkeeper.org and be sure to save the date!

Another way to get involved is to support the efforts of clean and plentiful water for all by donating items on the Catawba Riverkeeper Amazon wish list, which supports more than 50 cleanups throughout the year including Riversweep.

