School of Rock All-Stars preparing to take the stage in the Queen City

Visiting with the School of Rock's All-Stars The talented group of young rockers will perform at Snug Harbor on Friday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A group of talented young rock stars are getting ready to take the stage in the Queen City this weekend.

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy went out and visited with the School of Rock’s All-Stars ahead of their music tour on Friday night.

Taking a sneak-peek at the School of Rock's All-Start tour The band is made up of 160 elite student-musicians.

The band is made up of 160 elite student-musicians and is putting on its 10-day tour to support mental health awareness and to raise money for teen suicide prevention.

Friday’s performance will be held at Snug Harbor in Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood neighborhood.

Tickets for the show can be purchased here.

The current nationwide tour is the first for the School of Rock since 2019.

