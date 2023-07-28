Billie’s Buddies sponsored event this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Kristen Bousquet, coordinator for Billie’s Buddies and Paige Chiaretta, marketer at Tattoo Projects, stopped by the QC studio with some adorable fuzzy friends.

Billie’s Buddies, a local animal rescue, has decided to host an event to encourage donations to help animals in need of homes.

On Saturday, July 29 from 1-3pm, Fairwood 226 will host an adoption event sponsored by Billie’s Buddies. In addition to cute, adoptable pets the event will also include a Latin-inspired menu and a portion of beer sales during the event will be donated to the cause. There will also be homemade dog treats for purchase as well.

The mission of Billie’s Buddies is to save the lives of local animals through the help of fosters, volunteers and donations on the part of the Charlotte community. By stopping by the Brews & Buddies event, locals can bring awareness to the growing animal rescue needs of the Charlotte area.

For information about the event, visit this link or go onto the website to donate.

Socials:

Website: https://www.billiesbuddies.org

IG: https://www.instagram.com/billies_buddies/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/billiesbuddiesrescue

Donation Options:

Venmo: @BilliesBuddies

PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=6XQDFAZYEX2H8

