Creating a Pollinator at home

Creating a pollinator garden Allow your garden to thrive by planting native plants this summer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Sally O’ Hare the manager of Blackhawk Garden Center, stopped by the QC studio to discuss the importance of creating a pollinator garden this summer.

O’ Hare discussed that by planting native species, gardens are more likely to thrive. She encouraged those even in small spaces to consider adding pollinators to their gardens to help create better habitats throughout the Charlotte area.

A valuable tip for newer gardeners is to make sure that you have a sunny spot to grow your plants and clear the area of pesticides. Materials you will need to create a pollinator garden are planters, soil, natural mulch, preferable native seeds, and a water source.

Anyone can have a green thumb as long as they remain patient throughout the process, do not overplant their space and remember that perennials expand over time.

For more information on how to start your garden visit the website.

