Making Carolina Bahn Mi with Sycamore Brewing The dish is a new item at Sycamore’s recently-opened location.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A popular Queen City brewery can do more than just pour up a good beer.

Colleen O’Hare, head chef at Sycamore Brewing, came into the QC Kitchen to treat us with the brewery’s Carolina Bahn Mi dish. The plate is one of the new items on the menu that was unveiled at the taproom’s newly opened location.

Be sure to watch our segment above to hear more and find the recipe below:

Ingredients:

1 cup mayo

2 tablespoons Texas Pete

1 cup seasoned rice

1/4 cup wine vinegar

Mixed julienne cucumber and carrot

Neese’s livermush

Eggs

Cilantro sprigs

Directions:

Mix mayo and Texas Pete to make spicy aioli.

Place mixed vegetables in wine vinegar 15-30 minutes before eating.

Fry 1/4-inch livermush slices.

Fry eggs to your liking.

Add cilantro.

