Catawba Riverkeeper putting on ‘Fork Fest’ live music events on South Fork River

CRAMERTON, N.C. (QC Life) - A two-day music festival is coming to the banks of the South Fork River this weekend.

Billed as “Fork Fest,” the event on Aug. 4-5 promotes the health and resiliency of the river.

The festivities will begin on Friday afternoon with a floating concert down the South Fork River from McAdenville to Cramerton.

Tickets for the floating concert are $25 and include options for attendees to buy or rent a boat to paddle along with the concert float.

Live music will continue through Friday and all day Saturday at Confluence and on the outdoor stage at Centennial Park in Cramerton.

Events will also be set up for children.

