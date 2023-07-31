Creating art around the QC QC artist Makayla Binter talks about her work.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’re keeping up with everything creative in the Queen City.

This week we’re getting a special guest who not only helps the Charlotte is Creative team run but also creates art in the community.

You’ve probably even seen some!

Makayla Binter is responsible for the Trinity Episcopal basketball court, the Matthews mural and the TD Bank on Beatties Ford Road opening!

We were joined by the Charlotte is Creative creative catalyst to talk more about her awe-inspiring art.

You may also like: Catawba Riverkeeper putting on ‘Fork Fest’ live music events on South Fork River

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.