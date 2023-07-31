Making fresh guacamole to celebrate National Avocado Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Monday marks National Avocado Day in the United States, and there’s no better way to celebrate than with some fresh guacamole.
Chef Hector Gonzelz-Mora of El Toro Bruto joined us in the QC Kitchen to help us whip up his restaurant’s famous guac.
He also shared some tips for making the best guacamole dip, and talked about some common mistakes when preparing it.
He even dropped a few fun facts about the history and origin of the avocado.
Now, watch below for tips on how to keep avocados fresh for longer!
Related: NoDa Brewing Company celebrating 10th birthday of ‘Gordgeous’ pumpkin ale
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.