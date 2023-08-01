‘To Kill A Mockingbird’ Broadway show is making a stop in the Queen City The on-stage version of the classic novel will be in Charlotte from Tuesday to Sunday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The iconic novel “To Kill A Mockingbird” is coming to life in the Queen City this weekend.

The on-stage play version of the story is running Tuesday through Sunday at the Belk Theater in Charlotte.

The show is the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history and features Maeve Moynihan as Scout Finch.

Moynihan talked with the QC Life team ahead of the play’s opening night.

