King Elite AllStar cheer squad wins Nationals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - King Elite AllStars out of Anson County took home a national title this weekend at a tournament in Columbus, Ohio.

This is the first major win for the area in 25 years. Shannon Spencer Pickett spoke on her team’s talent and congratulated the 10 8- to 17-year-old girls who helped take home the win.

King Elite AllStars hopes that this title will help grow their program and they are grateful for the continued support from the community.

You may also like: High Octane Coffee bringing family, history together near downtown Monroe

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.