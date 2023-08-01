Learn to prevent against mold growth during the heat of summer High humidity in the summertime can make it difficult to keep moisture out.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’re in the middle of summer, which means the humidity is at its peak.

With the humidity comes the risk for mold, as it gets more difficult to keep moisture out, including in homes.

Lyle Nearby of AdvantaClean of Monroe and East Charlotte discussed some ways to prevent mold from invading.

One way to prevent against it is to purchase an indoor humidity monitor. Levels inside should be between 40-55 percent.

Air conditioners can also help discourage mold growth, and ideally should be run May through October with the fan set to “auto” mode.

