Trying the cotton candy soda trend Viral soda hack tastes just like popular carnival treat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A TikTok video posted by @mcdonalds_hacks101 grew in popularity after the user claimed combining Sprite with vanilla syrup creates a drink that tastes just like cotton candy.

The internet grew fascinated with the hack and a shake version was later posted by the same account. The trend comes just in time for summer.

There is no better way to cool off from the heat than with a refreshing drink, so we had to try this for ourselves!

