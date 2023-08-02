Front Porch Sunday expands this weekend Largest monthly pop-up in Charlotte expands from 70 vendors to 90 vendors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The largest monthly pop-up in Charlotte is growing this Sunday.

Front Porch Sunday has grown from 70 vendors to 90 vendors and happens once a month in Atherton.

Jordan Dollard, the chief retail strategist of Esther and Elsa, talked about what a typical say is like at Front Porch Sunday.

For first-time goers, it’s worth going to experience the best small businesses in the region while also having a great time.

Front Porch Sunday lives to support small businesses. It serves to offer an accessible platform for Charlotteans to discover new businesses. They’re in their ninth season, and they host a food truck, mobile shops live music all day and fun activities.

SOCIALS:

Website: estherandelsaretail.com

Facebook: @frontporchsundays

Instagram: @frontporchsundays

