Our Day offers tips to find the perfect vendors for your wedding day The group specializes in matching couples with vendors that are perfect for them and their special day.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - For many couples, planning a wedding can be stressful.

With all the different elements that go into it, it’s a tall task. Fortunately, though, Our Day specializes in matching couples with vendors that are perfect for them and their special day.

Bryn, Virginia and Gabby Khoury joined the show to talk about how they accomplish that goal and provided advice for picking the right vendors.

Some tips they offered include doing thorough research and trusting your instincts.

To hear more, be sure to listen to our full conversation above.

Related: Closet Creatives puts creative twist on a traditional dinner party

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.