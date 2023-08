What to expect in July's U.S. employment report The job market has remained strong this year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The U.S. government is expected to release July’s employment report on Friday.

Before it is released though, we sat down with CBS Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger about what to expect.

She discussed if the hiring boom will continue, women in the workforce and the impact of COVID-19 on people’s plans for early retirement.

Related: Understanding what the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate hike means for you

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.