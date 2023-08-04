Artists set to meet with community to design new art for Uptown The artists will create replacement banners for the iconic uptown public artwork “Wind Sculpture.”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Queen City residents will have an opportunity this month to meet with six Charlotte-Mecklenburg artists commissioned by the Arts and Science Council (ASC) to create replacement banners for the iconic uptown public artwork “Wind Sculpture.”

The artists will create designs based on what they learn from their meetings with residents.

One of the artists, Monique Luck, sat down with the QC Life team, along with ASC Vice President of Public Art Todd Stewart, to talk about the project and what it means to her.

