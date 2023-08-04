Disc golf grows in popularity here in the Queen City

Disk golf grows in popularity around the QC Sport has become more common in local parks and recreation centers here in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Mark Huether is an avid disk golf and Head Coach for the Winthrop University disk golf team. He is also the director of operations for Charlotte Disk Golf Club which was established in 1979.

Huether stopped by the QC studio to discuss his love of the sport and let viewers know about a number of events that Charlotte Disk Golf Club hosts.

The Charlotte Disk Golf Club manages 20 courses throughout Mecklenburg County as well as provide a community of 700 members.

Maintain and oversee 20 Disc golf courses in Mecklenburg County. College scholarships for the sport have become more common with nearly 200 division 1-3 schools offering programs in disk golf.

The pandemic lead to an influx of amatur players causing huge growth among avaliable courses in the local community. One of the most popular spots to play is at Kilborne Park.

Disk golf is a great sport for everyone, it has low costs, competive nature and most importantly it’s fun!

For more information about joining Charlotte Disk Golf Club visit their website.

Those interested in playing disk golf competitively at Winthrop should email Mark Huether.

SOCIALS:

Website: www.charlottedgc.com

Scholarship Opportunity for High School students: huetherm@winthrop.edu

Instagram: charlottediscgolfclub

Facebook: charlottedgc

