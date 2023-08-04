New community tiny library at the Market at 7th St. Cute little bookshop opens in Charlotte to provide the city with quality literature

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Antonia Betaudier who is a Marketing and Events Manager sat down in the QC Studio today to talk about The Market at 7th street.

She talked about the community-led “little” library and resource center. They accept book and publication donations from the community.

ImaginOn has donated books to the kids section and they also partner with Queen City Nerve and the CRVA Visitor’s Center to share their publications.

The Library is an extension of the Market itself– they are a mission-based culinary and retail incubator. By bringing together Charlotte’s makers and creators in an inclusive space.

Antonia is from Charlotte and had her first emotional connection to Uptown was through books. Every Sunday, her Mom would take Antonia and her sister to the Main Library to get books and then to Krystal’s on Sundays. Antonia wants to provide that connection for others.

Little library encourages you to donate a book or magazine if you can, but it’s not necessary. They also encourage you too to find a real connection with people, as well as support local businesses.

Their next big event is our Pride party at The Market Aug 19 and 20. They’ll have a photo wall, free face painting, Pride themed food specials AND they’ll have a live t-shirt screen printing activation. Guests will get the chance to print their own Pride themed shirt. Custom designs made by local LGBTQ artists.

SOCIALS:

Website: https://themarketat7thstreet.com/

Instagram: @themarketat7thst

Facebook: Facebook page is The Market at 7th St

