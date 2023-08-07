Checking out stylish concert attire ahead of Beyoncé's concert in the Queen City “BeyWatch” is in full swing ahead of the megastar’s Aug. 9 performance.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Beyoncé is just days away from taking the stage in the Queen City, and WBTV’s “BeyWatch” is in full swing.

To help us get ready for the big concert, Jekia Benson, CEO of Five13 Studio Boutique, dropped by the QC Life studio to show off some stylish looks.

Each look is directly inspired from Beyoncé's previous shows and albums, and also incorporates the black, silver and metallic Renaissance tour theme.

Be sure to watch our segment above to see how the styles look.

Related: Weekday Planner: 20 things to do in Charlotte including Beyoncé-themed events ahead of her concert

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.