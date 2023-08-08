Reviewing Beyoncé-inspired nail options ahead of her stop in the Queen City MK Sholesi of The Good Polish talked about some different styles.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - With Beyoncé set to stop in the Queen City, the buzz is building ahead of her Wednesday night show.

We’ve already reviewed Beyoncé-inspired drinks and outfits, so now it’s time to review fingernail designs brought on by the megastar’s presence.

MK Sholesi, owner of The Good Polish, dropped by the QC Life studio to talk about what styles you can use to get your nails Renaissance-ready.

Glitter and sparkles are solid options, as well as chrome and French options. Textured nails are also growing in popularity and offer a bold look.

Be sure to catch our full conversation to learn which style suits you best.

