‘Road to the Renaissance Experience’ happening at The Coterie Concept You can grab a drink, get your dance moves on and show off your fashion.

The Queen City is buzzing with Queen Bey news and there are so many places to join in on the fun before the concert even begins!

Another pre-game is happening at The Coterie Concept in the South End neighborhood of Charlotte.

You can grab a drink, get your dance moves on and show off your fashion.

We were joined in the QC Kitchen by mixologist Taylor Barnes, who introduced us to some Beyonce-inspired drinks!

One of them is a watermelon spritz called “I Been Drankin.” It features:

1oz Watermelon puree

1/2oz Strawberry puree

Splash of ginger ale

Watermelon garnish

You may also like: Tex-A-Lina BBQ represents bond between father and son, desire to grow better

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.