Beyoncé-themed events that are not the concert McKenzie Rankin, a lifestyle reporter for Axios Charlotte, gave us the rundown on all Beyoncé-themed events that aren’t the concert!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’re not heading to the Beyoncé concert Wednesday night, that doesn’t mean you need to skip on the fun!

There are still tons of events happening that you can be a part of and some are even inspired by the popstar herself.

McKenzie Rankin, a lifestyle reporter for Axios Charlotte, gave us the rundown on all Beyoncé-themed events that aren’t the concert!

You may also like: Chatting with fans ahead of Beyoncé's big concert in the Queen City

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.