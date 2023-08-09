Chatting with fans ahead of Beyoncé's big concert in the Queen City

Playing trivia with Beyoncé superfans Beyoncé will take the stage at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday night.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The big day is finally here. Beyoncé will take the stage in Charlotte tonight, and the Queen City is buzzing.

Fans started showing up to Bank of America Stadium early Wednesday morning, and QC Life’s Ch

Tasting a Beyoncé-inspired cocktail ahead of her big concert Resident Culture in Charlotte whipped up a quick drink ahead of Wednesday's Beyoncé concert.

eryl Brayboy was there to catch up with some of them.

She also participated in some Beyoncé trivia and talked about some good food and drink places to stop by before the concert.

Be sure to watch our segments above to check out the fun.

Related: Making Beyoncé-inspired cocktails with Lincoln Street

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.