Chatting with fans ahead of Beyoncé's big concert in the Queen City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The big day is finally here. Beyoncé will take the stage in Charlotte tonight, and the Queen City is buzzing.
Fans started showing up to Bank of America Stadium early Wednesday morning, and QC Life’s Ch
eryl Brayboy was there to catch up with some of them.
She also participated in some Beyoncé trivia and talked about some good food and drink places to stop by before the concert.
Be sure to watch our segments above to check out the fun.
Related: Making Beyoncé-inspired cocktails with Lincoln Street
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.