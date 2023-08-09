Event to focus on early awareness about mental illness, suicide prevention “Put on Your Best Hat T.E.A.” is an effort to educate the community on ways to help reduce the second-leading cause of death in those ages 10 to 34.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - When it comes to early awareness about mental illness and suicide prevention, we should all put on our best hat.

“Put on Your Best Hat T.E.A.” is an effort to educate the community on ways to help reduce the second-leading cause of death in those ages 10 to 34.

Dr. Natalie Atwell, a speaker for the event and owner of Concord Counseling and Consulting, talked with us about how we can help those who may be in need.

You may also like: Tennis clubs team up to help fight Alzheimer’s

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.