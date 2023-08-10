Previewing the new season of ‘The Challenge: USA’ ahead of its premier Season 2 will kick off Thursday night on CBS.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Summer’s fiercest competition is back this Thursday with the return of The Challenge: USA.

Season 2 of the hit reality series kicks off with a twist when the 18 CBS reality titans from Big Brother, Survivor and The Amazing Race are shocked to find out they’ll also need to battle six legendary veterans from MTV’s The Challenge for the grand prize.

Ahead of the new season’s premier, the QC Life team sat down with competitors Johnny Bananas and Tiffany Mitchell about what fans can expect.

The first episode of the new season is slated to air Aug. 10 at 10 p.m.

