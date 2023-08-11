Enjoy locally sourced tomato salad with Customshop Customshop is built on providing innovative and industry-leading food and drink programs featuring sustainably grown and locally sourced ingredients

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Owner of CustomShop Executive Chef Andres Kaifer sat down in the QC Studio to talk about how the establishment has evolved since starting the business.

Customshop is built on providing innovative and industry-leading food and drink programs featuring sustainably grown and locally sourced ingredients, made-in-house pasta and unique wine/cocktail lists that complement their seasonal menus.

Andres sources over 60% of his produce from local farms and receives the remaining from local purveyors meaning if it’s not grown locally, it’s not on the menu.

Each dish is made with fresh ingredients harvested by hardworking farmers, and the most fulfilling part, Andres says, is being able to support their passion in the process of creating great food.

He’s celebrating his one-year anniversary since acquiring the 15+-year-old mainstay last August and was just the number one restaurant by Axios.

They are located at 1601 Elizabeth Avenue and are open Tuesday through Saturday from 5:00-10:00 p.m. You can also follow them on social media down below!

Website: https://customshopfood.com/#

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/customshopclt/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Customshop

