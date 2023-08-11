Staying organized while homeschooling The growth of home education in the U.S. has risen exponentially.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - As kids head back to the classrooms, others are preparing to start opening their textbooks at home.

The growth of home education in the U.S. has risen exponentially. There are five million students in this country who are homeschooled.

Homeschooling has been around for many years and can be a good fit for some families but intimidating to start.

We were joined by Stephanie Owens and Mary McManus, the owners of Melanin Mamas Homeschooling. They discussed ways to support parents getting started with homeschooling, as well as the parents who have been homeschooling.

