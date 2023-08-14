‘Love Your Bookshop Day’ shines spotlight on local bookshops As your little ones head back to the classroom you might get a minute to yourself.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - There really is a holiday for everything and Monday is no exception.

“Love Your Bookshop Day” is shedding some light on local bookshops

The holiday was founded to help highlight the importance of the shops and having books be accessible for everyone.

As your little ones head back to the classroom you might get a minute to yourself.

So, we’ve got some easy reads to get you back into reading.

Lee Rathers, the co-owner of Book Buyers, joined us to talk about these easy reads and the importance of local bookshops.

You may also like: ‘Pastry Passport’ highlights area bakers

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.