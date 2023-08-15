Back to school: proper posture for classroom learning Dr. Darryll Williams talks about proper posture for kids in the classroom

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Dr. Darryll Williams who is the owner of Protect Your Neck Mobile Chiropractic talked about posture and important it is for a kid’s well being in school.

Maintaining a healthy posture while they’re engaged in activities like using the computer, reading books, or doing homework.

Williams gave five tips on how to improve posture and how it helps the long term health of students as the school year goes on.

Movement, setup, and laying a foundation for students to work on assignments in a healthy way is essential to preventing future injuries and back problems in the classroom.

Williams says, by sharing these simple yet effective tips with your kids, you’re empowering them to develop healthy habits that will benefit them for life.

