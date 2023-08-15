‘SwimCap’ show focuses on Black community’s impact on swimming community It’s a show that combines theater, visual art and aerial performances.

It also puts a focus on the Black community in Charlotte and how it’s shaped the swimming community.

SwimCap will run from Friday, Aug. 18, through Sunday, Aug. 20, at Brooklyn Grace, located at 219 S. Brevard St., in Charlotte. Tickets are $20.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Friday, and 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Kat Martin, the co-founder of Mixed Metaphors Productions, and Denise Jackson of SwimCap Productions joined us for more on this unique show.

