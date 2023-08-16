Asheville pizza joint opening in South End

By Brad Dickerson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A pizza joint with Asheville origins is coming to the South End neighborhood of Charlotte.

PIE.ZAA is known for its New York-style pizza that’s super-sized; an entire pie is 28 inches.

The restaurant will set up shop next to Vinyl and Wooden Robot Brewery.

PIE.ZAA brags about being perfect for a late night snack, staying open until midnight or later.

The pizza spot is set to open later this year.

