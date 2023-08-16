Charlotte woman compete to be crowned “biggest Shania Twain fan” Maggie Notter will appear on “Superfan: Shania Twain” on Wednesday, August. 16 9:00-10:00 PM, ET on the CBS.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Local super fan of Shania Twain will battle with four other contestants to be eventually be crowned the “biggest fan.”

Maggie Notter will appear on “Superfan: Shania Twain” on Wednesday, August. 16 9:00-10:00 P.M., ET on the CBS.

“SUPERFAN” is a new one-hour unscripted series that features six music superstars as they each crown their biggest fan. The series is hosted by CBS Mornings’ Nate Burleson and E! News’ Keltie Knight, who also created the series and serves as executive producer.

The confirmed musical artists for the series along with Shania Twain are Kelsea Ballerini, Gloria Estefan, Little Big Town, LL Cool J, and Pitbull.

The musical game show will feature five contestants vying in multiple rounds of play to prove they are their favorite artist’s most devoted supporter.

In each one-hour episode, a different musical artist will select one deserving superfan to win a once-in-a-lifetime prize. Every episode features a special musical performance by each musical artist.

Each episode, the entire audience is filled with fans of that week’s particular artist, but the five contestants who compete do not know they were chosen until the very moment it is revealed on the show. The winner of each episode will be decided live by viewers.

Viewers can vote on Twitter for their favorite episodic superfan by tweeting #superfancbs with the name of their favorite top two contestant.

