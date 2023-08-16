Charlotte woman competing on new CBS show ‘Superfan’ Maggie Notter is a self-proclaimed Shania Twain superfan.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A new show has come to CBS, and is featuring a contestant from Charlotte.

Maggie Notter participated in the second-ever episode of “Superfan,” which will air on Aug. 16 at 9 p.m. on CBS/WBTV.

The show, dubbed by CBS as the “ultimate fan-based competition,” sets out to demonstrate that when it comes to music superstars, there are fans and then there are superfans.

Notter is a superfan of country icon Shania Twain and tried her luck in Twain trivia.

“Superfan” host Nate Burleson and show creator Keltie Knight chatted with the QC Life team ahead of the episode’s airing.

