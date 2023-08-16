New Plant based bakery “Cinnaholic” opening in Fort Mill Cinnaholic is a bakery that is 100% plant-based and vegan, allergen-friendly and made from scratch.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A new plant based bakery is opening up in Fort Mill on August 18th.

“Cinnaholic” is a bakery that is 100% plant-based and vegan, allergen-friendly and made from scratch.

Robert Donald, owner of “Cinnaholic,” talked about what the restaurant is and more information on its grand opening.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., where every guest will receive a cinnamon roll of their choice for only $2 per person.

In addition to enjoying the “old skool” style of the cinnamon roll, guests can dress-up their sweet treat in numerous flavor combinations including the campfire smores, very berry, cookie monster and more.

There are edible cookie dough, brownies and other great plant-based options for customers to enjoy.

If you want to keep in touch with the latest information regarding the restaurant and their grand opening you can go to their website or follow them on social media down below.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cinnaholic.fortmill/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Cinnaholic.FortMill

