SouthPark After Five set to return this fall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’ve been talking about all the fall feelings just around the corner and SouthPark is no exception.

Plans for SouthPark After Five are already in the works! Expect live music, hands-on art experiences, craft drinks and food trucks at the event every Thursday from Sept. 7 through Oct. 12.

Each week features a new live musical act, including a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, a Steely Dan Tribute band, a yacht rock band and more.

Maddie Chase is the director of marketing and experience with SouthPark Community Partners. She filled us in on all the plans for SouthPark After Five.

