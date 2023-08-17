Looking into the dangers of the student-centric ‘Saturn’ app The app combines a calendar and social media, specifically targeting high-schoolers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A seemingly handy app for students is posing some concerning security risks.

“Saturn” combines a calendar and social network for high school students, “verifying” users as high-schoolers through the use of student email addresses.

While it sounds good, the verification process has been found to be insufficient, potentially allowing unauthorized users to access students’ information and social media accounts.

Because of the insufficiency, the data could be exploited outside of the platform, Theresa Payton of Fortalice Solutions says.

She joined the show to talk more about the risks associated with the app.

