Celebrating National Fajita Day with Superica’s steak fajitas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Friday is National Fajita Day in the United States, and we brought in a professional to help us celebrate.
Chef Bobby Burns of Superica in South End stopped by the QC Kitchen to make his restaurant’s fajitas al carbon.
In addition to making us a tasty snack, he also shared some fajita history.
Be sure to watch our segment above to see how they turned out, and find his ingredient list below.
Ingredients:
- 8 oz. of skirt steak, cooked on a wood grill until medium rare or a specified temperature by the guests (4 to 6 minutes on average)
- 4 oz. grilled onions
- 1 roasted jalapeño
- 2 oz. white wine butter
- 1 oz. of iceberg lettuce
- 1.5 oz. pico de gallo
- 1 oz. cheddar blend
- 1 oz. sour cream
- 1 oz. guacamole
- 1 lime wedge
- Sprigs of cilantro for garnish
- Flour tortillas
Related: Dorm room cooking hacks: Make a quesadilla with an iron
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.