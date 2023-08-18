Celebrating National Fajita Day with Superica’s steak fajitas

Chef Bobby Burns of Superica in South End stopped by the QC Kitchen.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Friday is National Fajita Day in the United States, and we brought in a professional to help us celebrate.

Chef Bobby Burns of Superica in South End stopped by the QC Kitchen to make his restaurant’s fajitas al carbon.

In addition to making us a tasty snack, he also shared some fajita history.

Be sure to watch our segment above to see how they turned out, and find his ingredient list below.

Ingredients:

  • 8 oz. of skirt steak, cooked on a wood grill until medium rare or a specified temperature by the guests (4 to 6 minutes on average)
  • 4 oz. grilled onions
  • 1 roasted jalapeño
  • 2 oz. white wine butter
  • 1 oz. of iceberg lettuce
  • 1.5 oz. pico de gallo
  • 1 oz. cheddar blend
  • 1 oz. sour cream
  • 1 oz. guacamole
  • 1 lime wedge
  • Sprigs of cilantro for garnish
  • Flour tortillas

