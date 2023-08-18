Dorm room cooking hacks: a quesadilla with an iron We look at the 10 steps on how to prepare the meal using everyday bed room items.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’re looking for a quick late night meal hack in your dorm room stay tuned on how to enjoy a meal in the comfort of your bed.

Here are 10 steps on how to prepare the meal using everyday bed room items.

Place the iron on the cotton setting to heat Tear off a large piece of foil (largest enough to fit your quesadilla) Spray foil with cooking spray Place the tortilla on the sheet of foil Add a layer of cheese on the tortilla Then add another tortilla on top of the cheese layer Spray top of tortilla with oil Close up the tortilla inside of the foil Place the iron over the foil covered quesadilla for two minutes Flip over and cook the other side.

There’s always a quick way to make meals like this if your school cafeteria is closed for the night or if you just don’t feel like getting out of bed.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.